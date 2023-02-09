Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Marcia Fudge was in Wilmington on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, to discuss the success of Federal Housing Administration (FHA) foreclosure avoidance options during the pandemic, and a plan to extend and expand them.
"Those programs, though they were designed to work through COVID, we're going to extend them permanently to anyone who needs help. Anybody that needs help staying in their home that qualifies we're going to give it to them," told an enthusiastic crowd of housing advocates gathered at West End Neighborhood House.
Fudge said being at West End Neighborhood House felt like being with family and felt safe.
"That is what homes do, they make you feel safe," said Fudge who grew up in Cleveland and admitted that some kids she grew up with didn't get out of the neighborhood. "The thing that I had was that I always had a home. So many young people today don't have the stability of a home."
Among the FHA options to make it easier for people to buy a home are more equitable credit reviews.
"What we're saying now is if you have a good rental history, we're going to let that be your credit," said Fudge. "So that we can say to you 'if you've been paying your rent on time we can put you in a house because we know you can pay your mortgage.'"
Delaware State Housing Authority Director Eugene Young said Fudge pinpointed some of the deeper issues that are being dealt with in Delaware.
"We have a mortgage assistance program here in Delaware - we have 50-million dollars to help keep people in their homes that have been impacted by the pandemic," said Young who pointed to families who may have lost their main income earner and are still having trouble paying bills.
Young said some homeowners are still trying to recover from having lost their jobs during the pandemic and who remain behind on housing payments.
Fudge said approximately 2 million homeowners with FHA mortgages were able to stay in their homes from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 through December 2022 due to the foreclosure avoidance programs.