61 apartments will be the result of a revitalization project at 4th and Market Streets in Wilmington.
Humble Park will consist of three buildings of four- to six-stories. The Buccini / Pollin Group and city officials said the $16-million project will be completed in the summer of 2024.
Ground for the project was broken Thursday.
“If cities don’t grow, they die – it’s that simple,” Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said. “Wilmington, I’m happy to say, is growing in a way that it hasn’t in a very long time, and that’s good for everyone. New businesses, large and small, are eager to call Wilmington home. Just as important, we are attracting more and more residents to the City, and especially to our Downtown neighborhood. Humble Park is one more example of the quality housing options that are springing up in and around the heart of our great City, thanks in no small part to BPG, whose continued investment here reflects a deep affection for Wilmington as well as confidence in our future.”
“This project would not be possible without the unwavering commitment and support from all our partners, including the City of Wilmington, Mid Penn Bank, DRPC, DIGSAU, BPGS Construction, and ResideBPG,” Co-President of the Buccini/Pollin Group Rob Buccini said. “I’m honored to stand side-by-side with them today to break ground on another beautiful addition to Market Street that continues to make Wilmington a great place to live, work, and play.”