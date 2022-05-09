On Monday, Delaware State University President Tony Allen issued a statement in response to an April 20, 2022, incident where the DSU Women's Lacrosse Team was pulled over by Georgia law enforcement for traveling in the wrong lane, then had their property and luggage searched as a result of the stop.
"To be clear, nothing illegal was discovered in this search," said Allen in the issued statement. "And all of our coaches and student-athletes comported themselves with dignity throughout a trying and ."
School publication TheHornetOnline.com detailed the story on May 4, 2022, and shared video that has since gone viral from freshman lacrosse player Saniya Craft. The Hornet Online shared reaction from a number of players stating they felt racially profiled.
The officer on the video can be heard asking if he's correct in his understanding that this is a lacrosse team, and then explaining the athletes should fess up and admit ownership prior to the search if they're carrying anything illicit in their luggage through Georgia, where marijuana "is still illegal," because he's likely going to find anything they potentially could be hiding and, if he has to find it, he won't be able to "help them."
The bus was pulled over around 10:30 a.m. on April 20, 2022, under the pretense that Black bus driver Tim Jones had been operating the vehicle in the left lane, which is a traffic violation in Georgia. Taking a bus being in the left lane as a sign this could be a trafficking operation, officers took the opportunity to jump in to action.
A K-9 dog assisted in the search as athletes reported having their underwear and feminine products strewn about with what they said was "no probable cause."
According to Allen, DSU has engaged their own general counsel and, along with their athletic director, have contacted Governor John Carney, the Congressional delegation, and Attorney General Kathy Jennings about what recourse--"legal or otherwise"--they have moving forward.
"We do not intend to let this or any other incident like it pass idly by. We are prepared to go wherever the evidence leads us," the statement said. "We have video, We have allies. Perhaps more significantly, we have the courage of our convictions."
The full statement is available here:
WDEL is seeking clarification on the agency involved in the stop and will update with comment from said agency once obtained.