Officials with the Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) said 848 dogs and cats are in new homes today as the result of a mega-adoption event on Saturday and Sunday, December 10th and 11th at the Delaware State Fairgrounds.

BVSPCA partnered with Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers™ and eight other shelters from six states to find forever homes for the animals. Participating shelters included:

  • Animal Adoption Center (New Jersey)
  • Crossing Paths Animal Rescue (Alabama)
  • Currituck County Animal Shelter (North Carolina)
  • Harris County Pets (Texas)
  • Humane Society of Marlboro County (South Carolina)
  • LifeLine Animal Project (Georgia)
  • Montgomery County Animal Shelter (Texas)
  • South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter (New Jersey)

