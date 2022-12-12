Officials with the Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) said 848 dogs and cats are in new homes today as the result of a mega-adoption event on Saturday and Sunday, December 10th and 11th at the Delaware State Fairgrounds.
BVSPCA partnered with Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers™ and eight other shelters from six states to find forever homes for the animals. Participating shelters included:
- Animal Adoption Center (New Jersey)
- Crossing Paths Animal Rescue (Alabama)
- Currituck County Animal Shelter (North Carolina)
- Harris County Pets (Texas)
- Humane Society of Marlboro County (South Carolina)
- LifeLine Animal Project (Georgia)
- Montgomery County Animal Shelter (Texas)
- South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter (New Jersey)