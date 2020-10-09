Last Friday night, the Newark Charter community began to scramble as they realized Madison Sparrow was missing, this Friday night, they gathered to remember their classmate.
A candlelight vigil was held at the school to remember Sparrow, who was allegedly murdered by a former boyfriend, looking to try to bring more healing to a situation with more questions than answers.
Rohn Sitjar spoke for the family, and told the hundreds in attendance that's Madison was a helper.
"I've seen her touch people's lives. She was never the person that wanted the attention. She was always the one to go to the person in the room who needed it most, the child who needed it the most, the one who was overlooked."
Madi's father Richard Prestidge flew in from Colorado on Sunday in the heart of the frantic search, and said his daughter was no ordinary 17-year-old.
"Madi was a hard person to read at times. She could be a little introverted and introspective at times, and it was during those times that you just didn't know what was going on in her mind, and that can be a little frustrating at times, but you always knew she was thinking deeply. She was wise beyond her years. As you get older, sometimes we all have to reflect, stop, and pause. She did that as a very young child. That's who she was."
There was gratitude for a social media campaign that quickly went viral on Saturday, first trying to help set up searches for Maddie, then quickly going into tribute mode after her body was found on Monday.
"I've seen it with the kindness, Sitjar said, "and I've seen it tonight with the people who don't even know each other sharing it with this family. Your actions speak louder than anything."
Prestidge added, "It's been an overwhelming amount of support. I flew out here on Sunday, I had been talking with the family all day on Saturday, and I just want everybody to know, we had a complicated family tree, but we all loved each other, and we were all there for each other, and I think more families need to be like that."
"Looking out at all of these people, and seeing the amount of support that has been coming in from social media and the people trying to help her. The post that RON read that was so meaningful to so many of us, that was a person who didn't even know her. I have not slept a tremendous amount in this time, and I have spent a lot of time reading people's posts, and it's been so meaningful. And tonight, people just showing up here, I'm just hoping it's helping a little bit with their healing, as well."
Madison's mother Heather Sparrow-Murphy showed grace in remembering the family of Noah Sharp, the other half of the fateful events of Friday night.
"You're going to change the world for me, you're going to change the world for Madi, but most important, I want you guys to know there's another family grieving, too, and I want a moment to acknowledge that. It would mean so much to me and Maddie and take a moment. We know them well, and if you could possibly find it in your heart, I have, thank you."
The investigation into the events of last Friday continue, and so does the healing of a school community rocked by violence.