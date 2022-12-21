An attorney who has represented Bill Clinton and Jared Kushner is now part of Hunter Biden's legal team.
Abbe Lowell has been added mainly to take charge of coordinating Biden's response to congressional oversight investigations, according to attorney Kevin Morris, who is also representing Biden.
Morris said Lowell was added because of his experience in representing "high profile people" in Department of Justice and congressional investigations.
A Republican-led House of Representatives is expected to investigate the president's son's business dealings when the next congress is sworn in.