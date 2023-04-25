(Independence County, AR) -- Hunter Biden is being ordered to appear in an Arkansas court for his paternity case.
The President's son reached a financial agreement with the woman, an ex-stripper, in 2020 after being forced to take a paternity test that proved he's the father of the now-four-year-old girl.
Since then, Hunter Biden fought to have his child support payments lowered, prompting the woman to file suit, demanding to see Biden's financials.
After lengthy delays, the judge in the case said she will no longer "excuse clients" from their court obligations.
Biden's financials are already the subject of a federal tax investigation.