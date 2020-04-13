Dewey Beach and Indian Beach each were rocked with hurricane-force wind gusts as a series of thunderstorm lines crossed Delaware on Monday.
The National Weather Service cited WXFLOW and Mesonet with recording 79 mph winds at the two Sussex County beaches.
60-plus mph. winds were recorded at several other locations in Sussex County.
A tornado warning was issued for central and southern Kent County in the 3 p.m. hour for a radar-indicated storm. A 68 mph wind gust was reported at Kitts Hummock, not far from a portion of Route 1 southbound that was closed for about an hour after a tree blew into the roadway south of Route 9.
Gusts were generally lighter in New Castle County, although a 41 mph burst was recorded in Townsend, and 37 mph in Port Penn.
There was also heavy rain, with about 1.90 inches of rain being recorded at the New Castle County Airport.
Monday's wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service:
- Dewey Beach - 79 mph
- Indian Beach - 79 mph
- Greenwood - 68 mph
- Kitts Hummock - 68 mph
- Lewes - 68 mph
- Georgetown - 67 mph
- Milton - 65 mph
- Long Neck - 64 mph
- Indian River Inlet - 64 mph
- Big Stone Beach - 63 mph
- Lincoln - 62 mph
- Woodside - 58 mph
- Dover AFB - 49 mph
- New Castle County Airport - 40 mph