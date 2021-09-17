Wilmington is still recovering from Hurricane Ida, weeks after the city saw devastating flooding.
"There's still a lot to be done, but you know what, it looks a lot better than it did...when we had five foot of water in that neighborhood and people were taken out in boats," Wilmington Emergency Management Director Willie Patrick told city council at a recent Public Safety Committee meeting.
Patrick said the magnitude of flooding caused by remnants of Hurricane Ida in Wilmington was far beyond the city's scope causing the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, the Delaware Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (DEVOAD), and other agencies to step in and assist.
The latest efforts have been concentrated on trying to get homeowners' homes in conditions that make them inhabitable again. As many as 275 properly owners, both residential and commercial, were affected by flooding.
While Delmarva Power has played a pivotal role in getting the lights back on for customers, about half of the affected properties are still experiencing plumbing, electric, and gas issues. Patrick said they're in need skilled laborers willing to dedicate their time.
"Electricians who want to donate their time because there's a lot of some of the older homeowners who need electrical panels. The process of getting electricity turned back on is first of all if your box was under water, you need a new box," he said. "Skilled workers, plumbers, electricians, even carpenters who might want to donate their time, there's definitely a need there."
Patrick also noted a need for financial assistance and said both United Way of Delaware and REACH Riverside were setting up funds.
"As far as non-perishable food--they're good. REACH Riverside has indicated: 'please don't send anymore food'--their food pantry is full. But there is a need for clothing," he said.
Any residents who still need assistance with muck-outs, tear-outs, or water removal can call the city's Crisis Cleanup Hotline at 1.844.965.1386. The hotline will remain open with extended hours through Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Residents can be connected with local volunteer groups that may assist with:
- Cutting fallen trees
- Removing drywall, flooring and appliances
- Tarping roofs
- Mold mitigation
The city is also providing funding to homeowners who are still experiencing problems with certain essential services, including:
- Plumbing/mechanical work for the restoration of gas service
- Electrical inspections
- Damage to HVAC systems, hot water heaters, and electrical panels
These homeowners must contact the city by calling the 311 service line to make arrangements for needed funding.
Wilmington is still awaiting disaster relief approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
"It's going to be a process before we get notified of approval of a disaster declaration for the area," cautioned Patrick.