The Food Bank of Delaware has canceled its drive-thru mobile pantry for New Castle County. this week due to Hurricane Isaias.
The event, scheduled for 11 a.m. at Glasgow High School Wednesday, August 5, 2020, has been moved to next week. It's now being held on August 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. Register in advance by clicking here, or sign up to volunteer by clicking here.
Friday's mobile pantry at Dover Speedway at 11 a.m. is still on-schedule. Register in advance by clicking here or sign up to volunteer.
Up 1,500 Delaware families can be served at each site. Photo identification and proof of Delaware residency are required.