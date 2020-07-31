Hurricane Isaias is holding his strength as he rolls towards the Central Bahamas and a possible approach to the east coast of Florida and points north.
The National Hurricane Center issued Hurricane Warnings for the central and southern Atlantic coast of Florida, and they are advising people up the east coast of the United States to keep advised of the storm's situation.
The 5pm Friday advisory has the center of the projected track coming very close to the Florida coast near West Palm Beach, hugging the coast as it weakens below hurricane strength and turns towards the South Carolina-North Carolina border.
The storm is currently projected to stay inland west of the Outer Banks, and then run through the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, over southern Delmarva, and then finally back out to sea near the Delaware-Maryland line, possibly still as a 45 m.p.h. tropical storm in the middle of the day on Tuesday.
Any winds from Isaias are projected by the National Hurricane Center to affect Delaware beginning Monday evening.
The Delaware coast currently has about a 20% chance of seeing tropical storm force winds, while the rest of Delaware has a 10-20% chance of seeing winds over 39 m.p.h.
Rain could be the biggest factor for Delaware, including any rain from local storms over the next two days, 2-4 inches of rain is expected from the Weather Predication Center for Delaware through midweek.
Rip current risk is also expected to increase at the Delaware beaches. It is a moderate risk for Saturday, and could become a high risk as early as Sunday.