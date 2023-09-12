Category 3 Hurricane Lee continues to spin north of Puerto Rico, but it appears it is not heading directly towards Delaware.
Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network said that the same weather system that has brought flooding rain and thunderstorms to Delaware over the past few days may turn out to be friendly when it comes to avoiding a tropical visitor.
"There's going to be a trough and a frontal boundary that move off the east coast and that's going to help to push it and keep off of our shoreline, which is exactly what we want."
Lee currently has maximum sustained winds of 115 m.p.h., rating it the Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, and at one point it was a Category 5, the highest classification.
Even at its relatively reduced state, Powell said Delaware could start to see waves well in advance of the storm, not too long after things finally calmed down after Hurricane Franklin's eastern miss.
"That rough surf is going to mean swimming conditions could be dangerous for these next several days. We're still talking the latter part of summer, so a lot of people are going to the beaches, and we're going to be dealing with rip currents and rough surf for the next few days."
That's especially important as only Rehoboth Beach and Ocean City, Maryland are offering weekday lifeguards along the Delmarva coast at the moment, with the Delaware State Parks and Bethany Beach expected to have some coverage for the weekend.
In addition, Delaware's beach communities recently underwent a replenishment program, that has already been tested a few times during an active storm month.
Last week, some viral posts of early computer models suggested that Lee could try to swing to the west, taking a path similar to Superstorm Sandy that hooked into South Jersey and eventually crossed over Northern Delaware.
Powell said that projection doesn't make any sense at the moment, as there is no blocking high to the north that would push a storm west.
"This time we don't have that high there, so there's nothing to push it back in towards the coast, so it's basically just going to go straight north harmlessly past us."
Based upon Monday night's National Hurricane Center track, Lee is expected to pass just west of Bermuda late Thursday night, and reach a point several hundred miles east of Rehoboth Beach Friday evening, before a potential landfall along Atlantic Canada, or the U.S. Coast from Cape Cod to Maine, on Saturday, likely as a tropical storm or something more closely resembling a rainy version of a winter nor'easter.
Those Eastern New England areas were last grazed by Hurricane Dorian in September 2019, when the storm eventually made landfall in Nova Scotia. Two Tropical Storms, Elsa and Henri, made landfalls in Rhode Island in 2021.