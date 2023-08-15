Hurricane forecasters are now saying that this may turn out to be an above-normal season in the Mid-Atlantic.
The hurricane season officially runs between June 1st and November 30th, but the period of highest risk for hurricane development begins right about now, in mid-August. Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director A.J. Schall said Delawareans should not be fooled by the relatively calm start to the season.
"It only takes the one: it takes the Sandy, it takes the Irene, it takes the Ida. It takes one storm to really impact a community. That's why you can never let your guard down," Schall said.
Also, according to Schall, preparation goes beyond the basics of having a stocked emergency kit, an evacuation plan, and ways to receive alerts and critical information. When the sky is blue, it may be a good time to check up with your insurance, what is covered, or what might not be covered.
"People may pay a premium once a year for their homeowners or renters insurance and they think they're good to go," Schall said.
For more information, please visit www.preparede.org
DEMA has also updated the hurricane evacuation plan (Know Your Zone), a project that lasted several years in conjunction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and planners in all three Delaware Counties.
“Hurricanes today are developing faster and intensifying more rapidly than they have in the past,” FEMA Region 3 Administrator MaryAnn Tierney said recently. “We’re seeing more tornadoes across the mid-Atlantic than we have in the past as well as increased risk of inland flooding far from the coast. Individuals and communities should know their risk and start planning now for how to get emergency information and what to do when severe weather strikes."