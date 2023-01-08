Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.