Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders both rushed for over 100 yards as the Eagles had their most rushing yards since 1948 in a 40-33 Sunday Night victory over the Green Bay Packers.
Hurts set the pace with 104 rushing yards in the opening quarter, but it was the Packers who led 14-13 after the opening quarter by rallying for two scores after Philadelphia jumped out to a 13-0 lead.
Miles Sanders found the end zone for the second time on the evening on the first play of the second quarter to reclaim the lead, only to have the Packers tie the game at 20-20 when Aaron Rodgers found Aaron Jones, only to have Mason Crosby miss an extra point.
The Eagles extended the lead again when Quez Watkins caught a 30-yard TD pass from Hurts before halftime, and A.J. Brown snared a 6-yard touchdown early in the third quarter.
The teams traded field goals to bring the game to 37-23, but after Aaron Rodgers suffered an apparent oblique injury, backup Jordan Love found speedster Christian Watson on a crossing route that became a 63-yard touchdown.
Jake Elliott then came on to make a crucial 54-yard field goal with 2:16 left, in a situation where the Packers could have gotten the football at their own 44 had he missed.
Hurts set an Eagles-franchise record with 158 rushing yards by a quarterback, while Miles Sanders added 143 and the two touchdowns. Kenneth Gainwell added 39 more and a touchdown to help in the 363-yard output, the most for the Eagles since 1948.
Green Bay's Caravel product Darnell Savage suffered a foot injury, and the safety did not return.
The Eagles (10-1) host Tennessee next Sunday at 1 p.m.