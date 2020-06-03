New Castle County police said a husband and wife are dead following a single vehicle crash late Monday night, June 1, 2020 near Delaware City.
Police said the incident started around 11:15 p.m. on River Road when a county patrol unit reported seeing a woman hanging out the passenger side window of a Chevrolet Suburban frantically waving her arms trying to get the officers attention.
The officer activated the emergency equipment on his vehicle and attempted a car stop but the SUV took off at high speed.
The officer backed off but the Suburban kept going and eventually ran off the road near Route 72, smashed into a steel utility pole, and caught fire.
Arriving police units attempted a rescue but were unsuccessful.
Firefighters from Delaware City and Port Penn were called in to extinguish the fire.
The victims were identified as 46-year old Steven Jones and his wife 40-year old Kari-Ann Jones.
County police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.