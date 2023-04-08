n HVAC unit is the culprit in a 2-alarm apartment fire that displaced two residents in North Wilmington Friday night.
The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. at the Brandywine Hundred Apartments on Foulk Road, Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said.
Talleyville Fire Company crews saw flames coming from the second floor when they arrived, and extinguished them.
Investigators traced the cause of the blaze to a mechanical malfunction in the wall-mounted HVAC unit.
Damage to the affected apartment is estimated at $50,000.00.
No one was hurt.