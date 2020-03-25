The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) reopened the Biden Welcome Center on I-95 near Newark at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
DelDOT's C. R. McLeod said the site was shutdown March 17th in response to the corona virus, but since then they've heard from truckers who rely on welcome centers and rest areas to take breaks.
"We want to make sure that we're supporting all those who are having to still be out on the roads, especially our trucking community who are working very, very long hours to deliver needed supplies and materials throughout the country."
Eric Groves from Kentucky was hauling cleaning supplies for Western Express up to Maine and was happy he could grab a bite to eat before heading back onto I-95.
"If you shut things down and truckers can't park and we can't eat or use the bathroom, I mean we can't move goods."
Groves said the load work right now is constant.
"We like being out here, it's good, we like driving that's why we do it," said Groves. "It does feel good. Makes us proud that we're helping the country out too."
McLeod says the facility operator, HMS Host, came to DelDOT with a plan for reopening the site.
Here are the services that are available:
- Burger King from 6:00am to 6:00pm (Take out only)
- Z-Mart will be open 24 hours (Take out only)
- Starbucks from 6:00am to 6:00pm (Drive thru only)
- Public Restrooms (inside Welcome Center open 24 hours)
- Fuel purchases available 24 hours