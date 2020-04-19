A Newark man is dead after what ended up as a 6-vehicle crash on I-495 Saturday night.
The 30-year-old victim lost control of his car, which hit a guardrail on 495 southbound near mile marker 9 around 10:15 Saturday night, Delaware State Police said.
The car spun back across the highway and into the opposite guardrail.
5 other vehicles were damaged when their drivers tried to avoid hitting the first car or debris from it.
The first driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from his car--he was pronounced dead at the scene.
3 children who were passengers in the other vehicles were slightly hurt--I-495 southbound was closed at the scene for roughly 4 hours.