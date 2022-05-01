A Philadelphia man was killed early Saturday morning in a single-car crash on I-495.
The 35-year-old victim was traveling southbound on Philadelphia Pike around 4 a.m. when his Mercedes crossed over the shoulder, hit the guardrail, went across all 3 southbound lanes and ran off the road, Delaware State Police said.
The car then went down a grass embankment, hit a concrete support and a DelDot pole and flipped onto its roof near East Holly Oak Road.
Police say the victim wasn't wearing a seatbelt--he was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are withholding his name until his family are notified.
The Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, which closed the 2 right lanes of 495 southbound at the scene for about 3 and a half hours.