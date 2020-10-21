I-495 has been reopened in both directions following a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened on southbound I-495 in the work zone between 12th Street and Terminal Avenue around 3:40 p.m.
Originally it was blocking one lane, but as emergency crews arrived from both directions, the bridge was shut down in both directions. Crews vacated the northbound lanes, reopening them, but southbound traffic was stopped until just before 4:30 p.m.
It's unknown if there were any injuries.