Interstate 95 northbound is closed 295 split due to a crash involving a tractor trailer and a car carrier on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
The wreck happened at around 4 p.m. on I-95 as I-295 splits to the right.
The vehicles and debris have blocked the I-95 lanes, with all traffic being initially being forced onto the 141 southbound exit at the Hope Center.
DELDOT stopped traffic at the I/7 interchange for nearly two hours, but at around 7:25 p.m., began allowing one lane of traffic continue onto 295 or the 141 NB interchanges.
The I-95 portion of the split remains closed, and is expected to be closed for several more hours. They want to repair part of a guardrail and jersey barrier that was smashed, and a thunderstorm is expected in the area.
Ambulances were at the scene; there were no early indications of the extent of injuries or the cause of the crash.