A serious crash that occurred around 5:30 Tuesday morning, June 8, 2021, has closed both directions of I-95 at the Airport Road and Route 141.
The wreck northbound just before the Route 141 interchange was reported by a Delaware State trooper who was enroute to another call.
The crash involved a tractor-trailer and pick-up truck hauling a trailer.
The driver of the pick up was trapped in his vehicle for nearly 45 minutes before being extricated by firefighters from Minquas of Newport and Christiana fire companies.
The 53-year old driver was then treated by New Castle County paramedics and taken to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.
The trailer being pulled by the pick up contained a hazardous material prompting a response from Belvedere Fire Company's hazardous materials unit, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), and the New Castle County Hazardous Materials and Decontamination units.
DNREC said the material involved in the incident is an organic peroxide. Crews are working to regain temperature control of the material.
Initially the northbound lanes of the interstate were blocked and traffic diverted to Airport Road, but shortly before 8 a.m. I-95 southbound was shut down at Route 141.
Hazmat teams were preparing to offload the hazardous material and due to its volatility set up a half mile perimeter around the crash scene.
Traffic was gridlocked across much of New Castle County west and south of Wilmington during the duration of the cleanup.