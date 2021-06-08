A serious crash that occurred around 5:30 Tuesday morning, June 8, 2021, has closed northbound I-95 at the Airport Road off ramp.
The wreck just before the Route 141 interchange was reported by a Delaware State trooper who was enroute to another call.
The crash involved a tractor-trailer, a pick-up truck hauling a trailer, and at least one other vehicle.
One of the drivers was trapped in their vehicle for nearly 45 minutes before being extricated by firefighters from Minquas of Newport and Christiana fire companies.
The driver was then treated by New Castle County paramedics. There's no word on their condition.
One of the trucks was hauling a hazardous material prompting a response from Belvedere Fire Company's hazardous materials unit, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), and the New Castle County Hazardous Materials and Decontamination units.
Traffic was jammed on the interstate back beyond Route 273 with the ripple effect slowing traffic down on a number of other area roadways.