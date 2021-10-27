The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian that happened just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, on I-95 northbound prior to the Route 141 interchange.
Troopers said a 37-year old man was on the left shoulder of the interstate and began to run into the lanes of traffic.
He then slowed down and stopped and stood in the left center lane where he was hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car, a 20-year old man, and a 19-year old passenger were both treated for minor injuries.
The northbound lanes of I-95 were closed for more than three hours creating a ripple effect of jammed up traffic across northern New Castle County.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) teams diverted traffic off the interstate at the Routes 1 & 7 interchange and prevented motorists from accessing the interstate at the Route 273 and 896 interchanges.
Major delays developed on alternate roadways including Rt. 13 in Wilmington Manor, Rt. 273 eastbound over towards Airport Road and Hares Corner, northbound Rt. 7 into Stanton, and eastbound Rt. 4 into Newport, among others.