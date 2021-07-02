A tractor trailer that caught fire before 11 a.m. closed I-95 into Delaware for nearly six hours on Friday, July 2, 2021.
The fire occurred just south of the Harvey Road overpass, forcing the closure at the 495 split.
Crews put out the flames, but DELDOT and other workers worked for several hours to transfer the contents from the truck onto dump trucks before they could remove it and reopen the roadway.
The roadway finally opened at about 4:40 p.m.
There is no word on the extent of any injuries to the driver.