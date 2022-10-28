Another weekend, another round of I-95 closures in the Restore the Corridor work zone in Wilmington as the project gets closer to completion.
Starting Friday night, October 28, 2022, Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) spokesman C. R. McLeod says the northbound lanes of I-95 will be closed through Wilmington starting Friday night.
"Allowing for paving, and striping, and signage work between the I-495 split and Exit 8/U.S. 202," said McLeod.
The roadway is expected to reopen Monday morning, October 31st, and when it does, McLeod said that stretch should be completed.
"We will have our regular traffic pattern restored through the City of Wilmington for the first time in almost two years."
That will include a new four lane segment on the Brandywine River Bridge with a designated merge lane from Delaware Avenue.
"Used to have a very, very, short and abrupt merge there and it was a frequent spot of crashes," said McLeod.
In fact, it had the second most number of wrecks in the corridor surpassed only by the southbound I-95 ramp from 4th and Jackson streets which has also been reconfigured.
The weekend closures will not be limited to the northbound side, with the southbound lanes being shut down Saturday night into Sunday morning.
"That will be for the installation of a very large overhead sign structure," said McLeod. "We have to remove the one that is currently in place."
When completed three miles of pavement, 19 bridges, and eleven ramps will have been rebuilt or rehabbed.