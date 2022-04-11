During a recent online update of work on I-95 through Wilmington, Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) officials said Phase Two of the Restore the Corridor Project is on schedule.
Mark Buckalew with DelDOT said there is still a lot of noisy work ahead including milling, hydro-demolition, and construction of a new barrier wall on the viaduct portion of the highway.
Contractors have also replaced outdated drainage systems under the roadway through the trench section of the interstate between Delaware Avenue and 4th Street.
Buckalew said the southbound ramp to 4th Street, Exit 6, is scheduled to be reopened on the weekend of April 23rd and 24th, however, the opening of that ramp means the closure of another.
Exit 7B to Delaware Avenue will be closed at the same time Exit 6 is reopened.
Buckalew said construction crews continue to operate on a 24 hours-a-day, six days-a-week schedule.