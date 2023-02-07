The driver of a tractor trailer, and a small car, both had to be rescued by firefighters after a crash Monday afternoon, February 7, 2023, on northbound I-95 north of the Route 896 interchange.
Both drivers were extricated in about ten minutes and treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics.
The 40-year old man driving the truck was listed in stable condition.
The 59-year old man driving the car suffered head and chest injuries and was transported in serious condition.
I-95 northbound was reduced to one lane getting by on the left side for over 3 hours, and the ramps from Route 896 to northbound I-95 were also closed, causing major backups on Old Baltimore Pike, and Routes 40 and 4.
Hazardous materials crews were called in to clean up a fuel spill from the tractor trailer which kept some lanes of the interstate closed for nearly twelve hours.