pick up truck slammed into a piece of construction equipment in a non-travel lane that was under construction

 NBC 10

I-95 southbound is closed heading into the City of Wilmington due to a fatal crash that occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

According to DelDOT officials, a pick up truck got behind the construction barriers of the Restore the Corridor work zone prior to the Brandywine River Bridge and plowed into a large piece of construction equipment.

The pick up erupted in flames, trapping the driver inside.

95 and 202 fatal

I-95 southbound traffic is being diverted at the Route 202 interchange.

DelDOT officials say the damage to an asphalt milling machine will require a crane to remove the wreckage.

