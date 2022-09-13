I-95 southbound is closed heading into the City of Wilmington due to a fatal crash that occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
According to DelDOT officials, a pick up truck got behind the construction barriers of the Restore the Corridor work zone prior to the Brandywine River Bridge and plowed into a large piece of construction equipment.
The pick up erupted in flames, trapping the driver inside.
I-95 southbound traffic is being diverted at the Route 202 interchange.
DelDOT officials say the damage to an asphalt milling machine will require a crane to remove the wreckage.