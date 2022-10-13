I-95 Southbound in Wilmington will be closed for an extended weekend as DelDOT gets closer to the end of the "Restore the Corridor" project.
The highway will close from Route 202 down to the I-495 split from 9 a.m. Friday, October 14 until the following Tuesday, October 18 at 5 a.m.
That mains it will effect Friday afternoon's commute, plus both commutes on Monday.
Crews are planning to continue paving they started last weekend, but also raise the grade of I-95 south of 202 towards the Brandywine River Bridge, mandating the extended closure.
DelDOT's Mark Buckalew said last week it is a challenging project.
"It makes it difficult to maintain traffic because of the elevation difference. With the grade going up, we had to remove guardrail, and without the guardrail, you don't want the travelling going down a road that would require a guardrail."
The 2nd Street from to I-95 Southbound will remain open during this weekend's work.
The main alternates will be to use Route 141 or I-495 to bypass the closure of I-95 Southbound.
I-95 Northbound will be open this weekend, but expect that to be closed the weekend of October 28-31 as more paving is done on that side of the highway.
DelDOT is still hoping to have Restore the Corridor mostly complete by the end of 2022.