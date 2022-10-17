I-95 Southbound will unexpectedly be open between Route 202 and Wilmington after DelDOT completed a weekend project ahead of schedule.
DelDOT reopened the highway at around 3 a.m. Monday, completing a paving project they didn't expect to complete until 5 a.m. Tuesday, as they work to do the final major portion of the 2-year-long "Restore the Corridor" project.
Traffic is still reduced to a single lane in Center City Wilmington, but the paving and lane striping for the southbound lanes are now complete, including the challenging downhill curve between 202 and the Brandywine River Bridge.
DelDOT's attention now turns to northbound I-95, which is scheduled to be closed from Friday, October 28 at 8 p.m. until Monday, October 31 at 5 a.m.
Once that work is complete, DelDOT will be down to just median work before the lane configuration not seen since early 2021 can be restored.