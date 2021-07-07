Interstate 95 southbound will be closed through Wilmington on Wednesday night to replace guardrail damaged by a recent crash.
DelDOT announced all traffic on southbound I-95 will be forced off the highway at Delaware Avenue beginning at 7 p.m. on July 7, 2021 through 5 a.m. Thursday to replace about 300 feet of guardrail damaged from a box truck crash last evening.
There is a posted "Blue Detour" that involves continuing straight off the exit onto Jackson Street, and eventually rounding a block to access I-95 southbound again at the 2nd street on-ramp.
Northbound traffic will not be affected.