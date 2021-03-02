A 40-year old woman was critically injured in a single vehicle crash on northbound I-95 at the Delaware-Pennsylvania state line on Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021.
Rescue crews from Claymont Fire Company and Delaware County, Pennsylvania, arrived at the scene around 9:45 a.m. to find the vehicle well off the roadway and into trees and brush.
New Castle County paramedics said the victim suffered possible internal injuries and was taken to Crozer Hospital in Chester.
The roadway was shut down at one point to allow a Delaware State Police helicopter to land at the scene.
Traffic disruptions, especially on I-495, lasted for more than two hours as Pennsylvania State Police investigated the accident.