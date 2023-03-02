I-95 will have overnight closures in the Newark area as DelDOT continues to remove a bridge north of the Delaware Service Plaza.
The removal of steel girders from the original Chapman Road overpass will require Southbound I-95 to be closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday, March 2 and again on Monday, March 6.
Northbound closures would then take place at those same hours on Tuesday, March 7 and potentially Wednesday, March 8.
Northbound I-95 traffic will be forced off at southbound Route 896, being directed to use eastbound Route 40 to northbound Route 1 back to I-95. Car traffic can also use Old Baltimore Pike eastbound to Route 273 westbound to I-95.
Southbound I-95 traffic must exist unto westbound Route 273, where you would go west on Route 4, south on 896, and back to I-95.
The Chapman Road project began in Winter 2019-20, and is expected to continue through this summer. The bridge was ranked 58th out of 1625 total bridges in Delaware on the Bridge Deficiency List.