The next part of the I-95 "Restore the Corridor" project will affect traffic approaching Route 202 starting next week.
DelDOT announced that the two southbound lanes heading south on I-95 from Marsh Road will be forced to merge to a single lane just before the 202 traffic enters from the right beginning on, or about, Monday, July 18, 2022.
Currently, the two lanes continue into the merging area, before the left lane is taken away before reaching the Brandywine River Bridge into Wilmington.
There are no changes to the status of closed on-and-off ramps in the city as a result of this pattern adjustment, which is scheduled to last through the end of September 2022.
The work is necessary as DelDOT works on drainage and traffic barrier systems in the area.
"Restore the Corridor" is still expected to be completed in Fall 2023.