"With any young lady, it is certainly important when they see themselves in others. To see someone who is confident," Robin Goldsborough said. "Exposure has a lot to do with the success of an individual; to understand that this, too, is attainable for you. So it makes a huge difference."
I Am My Sister's Keeper is set to enter its fifth year of operations with a socially distanced registration and meet-and-greet event under the banner "Necessary, Needed, Next” on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., young women ages 12 to 18 from Wilmington and throughout Delaware are invited to visit the Parkway Academy North parking lot at 304 South Harrison Street to come meet the mentors of MSK, with attire being a pink and black combination.
"I Am My Sister's Keeper was founded by Charlotte Miller-Lacy about five years ago with the purposes of mentoring young girls in Wilmington, to strengthen them and give them the necessary components that are positive influences to lead to success in their current daily lives, as well as in the future," Goldsborough said.
Because sometimes you can't do it alone, Goldborough said, so the women of MSK adopted a slogan:
"Behind every strong or successful woman is a whole village of supporting women behind them to ensure their success," she said.
Traditionally the opening event for the year is a "fabulous tea party," Goldsborough said, but COVID-19 challenges have brought this year's kickoff to a larger outdoor space for safety reasons.
Attendees get paired off with mentors and, throughout the year, participate in activities and vision boards and similar projects to give them confidence looking ahead in all their endeavors, she said.
"We have a very warm and very nurturing, very supportive atmosphere," Goldsborough said. "Charlotte is a beautiful soul, she just creates an aura of safety and kindness...that's the whole purpose of the program: to encourage them and nurture them and show them how it's done...it's a very loving, encouraging, fun, upbeat, supportive atmosphere, and we do a lot of community services."
Even in her limited experience with the group, Goldsborough said she's found the experience uplifting.
"Actually, I'm fairly new to the program," she said. "It has been a rewarding experience for me. Even though I'm a college graduate with three masters degrees myself, it has also been an advancement for me and my confidence. Charlotte has been a positive influence on me, and I have enjoyed participating with her in the in the activities of I Am My Sister's Keeper, and I look forward to sharing my joy of the program with the young ladies who come to participate as well."
For more information visit IAmMSK.org.