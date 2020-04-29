"They're saying they're testing us for COVID-19 and disinfecting these buildings, or disinfecting this building in particular," said inmate William Dessicks on Tuesday, April 22, 2020. "It hasn't happened. It hasn't happened. But for [Claire DeMatteis] to actually put a report out to say she's disinfecting the buildings and we're being tested for COVID-19, the only thing we're getting done is temperature checks."
Dessicks reached out to WDEL from Sussex Community Corrections Center. He was joined by several inmates on the call, but his voice will be the primary one used as a representative of the inmate population. He provided a glimpse into the issues facing a population of people paying dues to society for a variety of infractions that are also, themselves, attempting to deal with a global pandemic.
"I haven't seen one person come through here and clean this building," Dessicks claimed. "We clean our tiers ourselves with watered-down bleach. We sweep, we mop, but as far as actual disinfectant and stuff that could actually help keep the [coronavirus] out of here, I have never seen it."
Their crimes don't change the fact that they are people. Jails and prisons all around America have been focused on how best to handle concerns regarding novel coronavirus COVID-19 during a global pandemic for a group of people forced into confined quarters by the punitive nature of their current housing situations.
Dessicks alleged inmates aren't receiving proactive coronavirus testing. DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis alleged prisoners are being tested twice a day. Both admit inmates and work-release eligible offenders are receiving regular temperature checks.
Therein lies a flaw to one of Dessicks' major complaints.
On the outside, individuals will be able to monitor their personal well-being or adhere to whatever social protocols they choose during the pandemic. In a correctional center, they will be forced to adhere to whatever correctional officials deem necessary or permissible.
It is an issue of language. To Dessicks and many of his co-inhabitants, temperature checks don't necessarily count as "proactive testing," especially with concerns growing over the number of individuals who may be asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19. He was concerned their may be prisoners who might not have an evident fever but are still spreading the virus among the population inside.
DeMatteis said this is patently impossible.
"Delaware Department of Correction facilities reek of bleach," she said. "Every building has been cleaned at least twice every shift, once on the overnight shift, and the Department of Corrections has invested $50,000 in state-of-the-art machines that are certified to disinfect for COVID-19. They're these fogger machines...and it goes into a concentrated area and literally sucks the germs out of the air. And this machine, there's one in each county right now, and I know for certain that it's been used extensively in Sussex County. I mean, all I can say is inmates complain about anything and everything. They have a lot of time on their hands to complain. I can tell you for certain, because I'm in the facility, that they have never been cleaner. And it's not just mopping the floors. It's making sure we're wiping down cell doors, doorknobs, light switches, surfaces that people will touch excessively. So any claim that the Department of Correction is not cleaning is just flat out false."
But inmates don't feel like they're being dealt a full hand with which to play, and their concern is that, with the limited information they are receiving, they could find themselves in a much more dangerous situation than one that could have been avoided altogether due to the extraordinary circumstances of the current pandemic:
"What is really going on? You have guys that were testing positive in this place and a guard that tested positive here," Dessicks said. "Why is it that they haven't been testing? Or why is it that we haven't been released if it's going on in this building? Many of these guys--including myself--we have six months or less left and you're holding us...You're locking us down, we can't go to work, so we don't know what's going on. I've got to hear from outside sources that give me information."
Another inmate named Quinton Cuffee, counters a bit of what Dessicks says regarding levels of decontamination, but still maintains he doesn't believe the cleaning efforts are nearly enough, and that there is a level of fear with being incarcerated beyond simply being in jail, but also with how susceptible a prison population can be during something like the current pandemic.
"All they did was give me bleach to spray down the doorknobs and stuff like that, but our tier hasn't been sanitized like two other tiers and a couple people have been infected. And they're not letting us know nothing when--this is a level four facility. I'm still a level five inmate just over here as a building worker--they could just let these inmates go and shut this down period. Or let us all go, because we don't know who's infected and we're not knowing who is getting sicker by the moment because some people are not showing symptoms. They're just keeping us in the dark about a lot of things and we're scared to death, we want to get to our families. I don't want to die in here. I've heard about Chicago. A lot of people, those inmates, have been infected and they're dying there for petty crimes. You know, there's no murderers on this tier or nothing like that."
But DeMatteis said it's really not all that extraordinary. To the first point, that the circumstances are exceptional, she said they deal with a simpler version every year.
"You're correct to characterize this as a pandemic. However, the Department of Correction, the reason we're equipped to contain an infectious virus like this is because we do it every year. We have to go through these precautions to contain an infectious virus every single year with the flu. Influenza is a type of a coronavirus, just like COVID is a coronavirus. So, every year for the past three years, we have been able to contain any sort of a widespread outbreak of flu in a prison population that is housed closely together. The proactive measures we're taking, any additional ones that we continue to take, like twice daily temperature checks; like giving inmates masks; like screening every officer who comes in and taking his or her temperature; like the excessive cleaning; all of these measures are helping us to contain any sort of widespread outbreak. Any perception that there is a widespread outbreak of COVID in our prisons is false."
To his second point, Dessicks found an advocate in New Castle County Councilman Jea Street, who said the Delaware prison system should prepare itself for lawsuits should the virus spread unchecked, and there was more officials could have done.
"Absolutely we made it clear that we disagreed with the decision made by the commissioner, one, not to provide protective equipment for the inmates, and we made it crystal clear from the beginning that we wanted a close look at all of our older individuals that are incarcerated and those with minor and nonviolent offenses, and that, to take the position that, 'It's fine and everything, and we're going to leave it as is, and most of them will be better off in jail,'--we just don't agree with that, we think is dangerous. And we weigh that versus the decision that the governor of Maryland made to let inmates go versus what's going on in Ohio where thousands of inmates now are infected. And we're not going to let the state play with this. The fact of the matter is, at this point, you were forewarned. And if you make people stay and it's not necessary, there's a good possibility this could end up in litigation that everybody that gets sick, and with every family that has someone pass, it was determined as contributory negligence and could have been, in fact, eliminated."
Gov. Carney was not asked, during a question-and-answer portion of his bi-weekly coronavirus update press conference on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, a question submitted by WDEL regarding the decision to continue to house inmates or juveniles with convictions for non-violent offenses or at the tail end of their sentences. DeMatteis, for her part, added there's literally nothing she, herself, could do:
"I'm not concerned with a lawsuit because I know that the protocols we've put in place are as strong as anything in any hospital," she said. "Certainly, as strong as any Department of Correction in the country. I do want to correct the misconception that the Department of Correction, or I as a commissioner, have the authority to release inmates. The Delaware General Assembly has given me no such authority. According to Delaware code, the Delaware Department of Correction regularly reviews inmates who are within six months of their sentence and we do what's called a 'truth in sentencing' review. And if that offender is eligible for a sentence modification, we--the Department of Correction--then have to take that to the Board of Parole. The Board of Parole has to schedule a hearing, where the victim has the opportunity to testify, where the Attorney General's office had the opportunity to weigh in, and members of the Board of Parole have to decide if an inmate is eligible to have his or her sentence reduced. That's not a decision I can make on my own. Even if the Board of Parole then says, 'Yes,' it then has to go to a judge, according to Delaware statute, and the judge has the final decision of whether to modify that sentence. That process can take weeks, certainly months. And right now the Board of Parole isn't even meeting because it's a public body, and those types of meetings can't happen during this pandemic. So, there's no avenue to start releasing inmates within a month or three months of their sentence. There's a process that's dictated by Delaware code."
In the meantime, Dessicks stays in regular communication with his wife, who provides him details about what's going on in the outside world, and reads him reports regarding the latest COVID-19 updates. He said contact with counselors has been slow, and even the mail system is crawling, so there are fewer and fewer avenues for prisoners to receive information about pandemic developments, or even just ease mental health issues in a trusted ear as services and programs are minimized or discontinued.
"I got to hear from outside sources that give me information, and I'm glad I have a wife who's actually so worried that she's online every day, looking at different reports and talking about what's going on...We're barely able to talk to our counselor,s we're able to write. But it's like nothing's coming back. So, I don't understand what's really going on."
DeMatteis countered that counselor services are absolutely still available.
"Counselors still are available to do one-on-one counseling, either in person with the proper personal protective equipment being worn by both the offender and the counselor, and also counselors continue to do sessions using Zoom, and certainly written materials are available as well. What has been stopped are the group sessions for obvious reasons."
On Thursday, April 23, DeMatteis first said inmates were selectively being issued masks based on contact tracing and need. She clarified, at the time, is was not a universal issuance.
"Not every inmate in our state has a mask and there's no reason for it because there's no evidence of COVID in any other facility besides a small cluster at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna and a very small cluster that we have contained at the Sussex Community Corrections Center. It's not anybody. It's not their choice. It's our decision, based on the need to contain...So, as needed, we will make the decision whether other offenders will be given masks, but not every offender has a mask, not every offender wants a mask, not every offender needs a mask."
But on Friday, April 24, DeMatteis and the DOC announced every inmate in either Sussex Community Corrections Center or James T. Vaughn Correctional Center would be provided a mask to fall more in line with Carney's issuance of his latest amendment to the State of Emergency declaration.
"We decided that, with Governor Carney planning to announce, as he did [Sunday, April 26], that anybody who interacts with the public and goes out into public places, should be wearing masks, we decided that we could get ahead of this at James T. Vaughn and since that is the only prison in the state where we've had any COVID cases at all. We decided to expand the number of buildings where we allowed inmates to have masks. Originally it was two, then it was four, and then we decided last week, when we heard the executive order would be coming, to go ahead and expand that to all of the inmates at the facility--and the reaction has been mixed. I think one inmate actually did a little bit of a jig he was so happy to get a mask, and others are complaining that they don't want to wear the stupid thing. So it's a little bit of each, but the masks are available if an inmate wants to wear it. It's not mandatory. Some are wearing them, some aren't. But it is there for their additional protection."
So until the governor issues some kind of decree that forces the release of inmates, masks will have to do. So far, there has been a single death among Delaware's inmates related to COVID-19--an elderly prisoner with underlying health conditions. The DOC reported Tuesday, April 28, that 2,100 inmates had been issued such protections, and that 11 inmates had fully recovered after being exposed to the virus.
In spite of those recoveries, however, the list of infected inmates continues to grow. A total of 67 prisoners were currently quarantined as of Tuesday evening, including 20 new cases announced that day, 11 of which were thanks to results made possible by rapid testing kits provided through a partnership with the Division of Public Health.
Of the current positive cases discovered, 37 were asymptomatic.
Additionally, 35 correctional officers and three contracted prison staff members were also positive for COVID-19. Of those COs, three new positives were announced Tuesday at James T. Vaughn, one positive case for a CO last on duty at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on April 25 was announced April 28, one positive case for a CO assigned to Sussex Correctional Institution was announced, and one positive case for a CO assigned to the Sussex Community Corrections Center, who's positive test was returned April 25, was announced April 28.