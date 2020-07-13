The field of candidates vying to be Delaware's next executive head of state continues to expand.
David Bosco, 48, of Greenwood, is a small business owner who has spent time in New Castle and Sussex counties throughout his life, and feels that his business acumen and familiarity with the different needs of different counties gives him a leg up over the other Republican hopefuls looking to challenge incumbent John Carney.
"I was seeing the impact that our current situation was having on other businesses, and I started really looking at what the government--what Governor Carney--was doing for those businesses, and as I started seeing the personal effects of everything that was going on with business owners," Bosco said. "I've been there. I know what it's like. Most people live paycheck-to-paycheck, and to put the skids on people's income has a drastic effect on not just financially, but mentally as well. This is going to last for years; this ripple effect is not just going to stop at the end of the year or next year. And we need to do something now. And as I watched everything starts to unfold, I'm sorry to say it, but the governor is more of a follower than a leader. And we need someone to be able to to lead us into this economic recovery that we need to concentrate on."
He gave some credit to Carney for the state of the economic landscape prior to the pandemic, saying "things were getting a little better, except for on the big business end." But in light of the shut down, Bosco said car loans and mortgages were seeing extensions and missed payments, and he's worried about a "real estate swirl," of foreclosures as people affected by the pandemic fail to recover. He also doesn't like the idea of contact tracing, saying it shoud be optional and voluntary.
"I have no political background whatsoever; never been in politics," Bosco said, describing his life in Wilmington Manor attending Lady of Fatima and Delcastle Technical High School before launching his own repossession company, which he grew to "one of the largest on the East Coast," before moving to Sussex County around 2004.
The move has given him insight into how the needs of individuals varies from location to location, he said.
"We have a big difference. You can't do the same thing in New Castle County as you can do in Sussex, and vice versa," he said. "It just doesn't work. You need to understand the diversity of the state. And I believe that you just can't shut businesses down. You can't treat the whole state as one."
Bosco is a big proponent of the emergency responders in the state, and said they need more resources directed to them to address aging tools, equipment, and infrastructure.
"You don't realize how busy [fire companies] are, and how much we're neglecting them when it comes to wear and tear on their trucks and equipment," he said. "I believe that my business background and the diversity of where I've lived will help with the plans I want to put together...We need to put funding where it needs to go. We can't treat the fire companies the same in New Castle County and Sussex County. In New Castle, you might have a two-year-old fire truck that that has 13,000 miles on it. But when you go to Sussex, you could have a 20-year-old fire truck with 13,000 miles on it because they don't get used as much...We need to put money where it belongs--and the state doesn't have a money problem. We have plenty of money. We have a spending problem."
As Delaware saw record numbers of individuals purchasing guns for the first time on the even of the pandemic, Bosco said he also wants to make sure the Second Amendment is protected, and increase access to gun owners on how to safely use and operate their weapons.
"I believe that the state should be able to put a program together, where if you, as a regular person, walks into a gun store, says 'I've never owned a gun before and I want to buy one because I don't feel safe,' I would like to put a program together that the state of Delaware could give that person a card that has names of businesses on them, or consultants, where they can go and--for free--learn how to use, store, clean, and basically utilize that handgun as a safety factor," he said. "We need to educate those people."
He also thinks teachers are being required to follow guidelines and lesson plans that only now, as children are forced to learn from home, are coming to light as ineffective.
"We need to start letting our teachers teach again, because they're not teaching in the schools, they're going off a curriculum. They're doing Common Core math, and parents now, with their kids being home from school, are realizing that the Common Core math just doesn't work, and we need to go back to the basics," he said. "We need to go back to letting the teachers teach. We worry so much about what our school rates in the country. I don't care what my child's school rates. It could be a top notch school, but you need to teach my child. I want my child to be top notch. They're concentrating so much on the scores for schools that they're forgetting that they're there to teach the kids, not get the kids to have a high score for their school. I believe that's a major problem right there."
As long as things remain peaceful, Bosco said he supports Black Lives Matter as well, as long as it doesn't cross over into violence--which, unfortunately, he says, it has, which has scared people.
"I support what their thought process is in wanting people to understand them. My problem with them is their delivery of that," he said, and referenced the method to message delivery--like an incident in Dover where chalk messages he said contained curse words had to be cleaned up--as detracting from the goal. "Political speech is the most protected speech, and they're calling that political speech. Well, Black Lives Matter is not a political group. You can't walk into a voting booth and vote for the Black Lives Matter party. You can't...You can't express yourself that way. There's nothing wrong with expressing yourself, but it's how you deliver that message...I don't back them when it comes to the destruction that they cause. If you want to peacefully protest on the side of the road, perfectly fine. You step over that white or yellow line into a roadway. now I have a problem with it. Now we're going to stop you because it is not a peaceful protest."
He said his history in New Castle County and the fear spurred by rioting associated with BLM movements gives him a way to reach out to Democrats who are fearful of the current state of affairs playing out in the streets.
"A lot of these candidates that are running, they've either lived here their whole lives or the majority of their lives, or have lived out of state. They don't understand," he said. "New Castle does have the majority of Democrats, and these Democrats, most of them are scared right now, when you had the looting and rioting going on in Wilmington. I have talked to so many people, so many citizens in the city of Wilmington, that flat out said, 'We didn't know what to do.' The government is there to protect them, and they weren't protected, and had to lock themselves in their homes, and people were running rampant. I want to make sure that those people never go through that again...I'm hoping that the people realize that I understand it. I get out there, I talk to the people as much as possible. I talk to business owners. I try to spend a lot of time in New Castle, it's where I'm from, so I don't want to lose that. And I'm hoping that that helps my campaign, for people to see that, 'Hey, even though he lives down in Sussex, he hasn't forgotten about us.' Because I don't want New Castle to be forgotten about."
This isn't an election to be distracted by party lines, Bosco said. Instead, voters should head into the voting booth and think about what kind of person they want doing the job.
"You need to put the person in that's going to do the best job for you. A lot of people say, 'I'm only going to vote along party lines, no matter what. I'm going to vote red, no matter what. I'm going to vote blue to make a difference in Delaware, and to try to get us somewhere where we're starting to make this state better,'" he said. "We need to put in people who are good for the job. Some Democrats, they have some bad ideas, some Democrats have some good ideas. And it's the same way with Republicans, they have good ideas and bad ideas. As a Republican or a Democrat, you need to be able to look at the other side and say, 'You know what, maybe that's a good idea. Or maybe we need to do some tweaking on that.' And that is how I want to do it if I'm governor."