The legalization of recreational pot faces its first major hurdle as it comes up for a floor debate in the House Thursday.
"I have no sense of whether or not this bill will pass," said House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf (D-Rehoboth Beach).
Speaking on a virtual panel before members of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce, Schwartzopf said House Bill 150, which seeks to legalize the purchase of up to one ounce of pot from a licensed seller by anyone 21 and older, has had eight amendments tacked onto it. Four of those amendments come from the bill's prime sponsor, state Rep. Ed Osienski.
"There are some things in the bill that's going to drive it towards a three-quarter vote. I think there's going to be an amendment to take that part out so that he doesn't need 31 votes to pass it," said Schwartzkopf. "I think it's in peril if it goes to 31 votes."
Osienski's bill would tax marijuana purchases at 15%. The Stanton Democrat did not return WDEL's request for comment.
Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness put out a study in January that said Delaware could create a $215 million industry, create 1,400 jobs, and bring in $40 million in revenue, simply by legalizing like neighboring states are considering. In 2018, a University of Delaware Center for Political Communication poll found 61% of residents statewide favored legalization.
Schwartzkopf, a retired police officer, who abstained from voting the last time legal weed was up for debate in the House in 2018, said he still has concerns about full legalization. He, did, however, support the decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana and medical marijuana laws.
"I do believe that it will cause a problem in the job market on the labor side of it," he said. "Anybody who has people or employees that run equipment or drive or do anything like that as part of their job, I think it's going to cause a problem."
Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola (D-Newark) told the DSCC panel that field tests can determine impairment and that's worked in other states that have legalized marijuana.
"I think that this is something that's coming in a lot of states; we're learning a lot from other states, and I think we have the responsibility, if it is enacted to monitor it carefully and consider best practices as we move forward."
If the bill clears the state House, it's likely to pass in the state Senate. But it could face another hurdle in Governor John Carney. Tuesday, the governor refused to say whether he'd veto the bill, or perhaps, let it become law without his signature.
"It's well-known that I oppose the legislation," he said. "I just think it's a bad thing. We talk every week about public health when we're talking about COVID-19. I spent eight years at lieutenant governor trying to get Delawareans to stop smoking."
He added the bill has "some flaws," but did not identify those flaws.