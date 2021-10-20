Hodgson football coach Frank Moffett has spent the last 28 years on football sidelines passing on lessons to his student-athletes, but he's now heading into a whole new arena.
Moffett's family, including his wife, Pastor Danielle Martin Moffett, recently opened Arising Ministries Christian Center, which meets Sundays at 11 a.m. at Appoquinimink High School in West Middletown.
Frank said his experience teaching and coaching at Hodgson has him ready for this next challenge, even as he isn't ready to hang up his whistle, yet.
"The football field has prepared me for this. I look at myself as a pastor on and off the field. I work with young men, and try to prepare them to be the best fathers, the best community leaders, or the best businessmen they can be, once they move on from Hodgson Vo-Tech."
Martin Moffett said she's seen her husband of 32 years translate lessons back and forth between football and other aspects of life.
"When my husband has had an opportunity to bring the word of God, he always uses football analogies. It makes sense, it's about a team of people who have belief in themselves and the greater playbook."
Martin Moffett spent 12 years as a Pastor at Word of Life Christian Center near Glasgow before a lengthy car ride with her husband sparked the idea of starting a church, but they took six months praying to make sure it was the right call.
"We were really clear after that that God was calling us. He gave us a vision in which he wanted us to lead, and the biggest test about that is when you cast that vision, whether people follow it, right?"
Pastor Martin Moffett said the mission statement of Arising Ministries is simple.
"We want this to be a family experience where people get the opportunity to fall in love with God, and each other."
The Moffetts said they have experienced many challenges as they prepared to open Arising Ministries last month, not the least of which was sorting out technology so they could provide the sermons both in person and virtually.
Danielle said she hopes the lessons will translate into tangible meanings now, and longer into the future.
"It is about living a fulfilled and satisfied life on Earth or not. It's about how people can live life now, and in eternity. So the responsibility is way more, and we feel the burden. We just want people to live lives they can be proud of."
