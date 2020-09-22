"Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death was a victory for the pro-life movement," said Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke Tuesday.
In a contentious and combative interview Tuesday, former self-proclaimed Mexican cartel drug runner and Republican U.S. Senate primary winner Lauren Witzke didn't just defend a Facebook campaign page post celebrating the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but leaned into it on WDEL's Rick Jensen Show.
The meme showed Black babies dancing and called the justice "Ruth Vader Ginsburg," and sparked a public outcry, even from members of the Republican Party, including Party Chair Jane Brady and Sen. Anthony Delcollo. Delcollo called for Witzke to step out of the race, while Brady stopped short of calling for the same.
"I want to know when the GOP gets to start talking about the deaths of millions of black babies," Witzke said. "If not now, then when? We wouldn't even be having this conversation had I not posted that meme--which came from my campaign, which I take a stand with and I support them 100%, and I stand with the messaging.
"I own it, I stand with it, and it came from my campaign and we all have the same methods and we stand with it and I own it. Yeah. And I'm glad I did it," she added later. "Actually, as a matter of fact, I'm going to go back and post the meme again."
But the conversation wasn't about abortion rates among a Black demographic. It was pointed out to Witzke that the conversation centered around what many, including Republican Party Chair Jane Brady called a "tasteless," "classless" post celebrating the death of another human being, a human being who was a Supreme Court Justice with a monumentally successful career credited with changing the course of history for women's rights.
"A silly meme is not offensive to me, but you know what, we're having a conversation and I'm glad we are," she said. "Frankly, the Delaware GOP is more concerned over a silly meme than the lives of over 16 million unborn babies. And I think it's time to everybody reexamined themselves and readjust their priorities."
Witzke said she would be awaiting for an apology from the "weak" elected officials and GOP leaders who "sided with the Democrats," and, when asked what anyone would be apologizing for, she claimed Republican officials have called for her murder.
"For not standing with me on this," Wizke said. "We are the pro-life party, and they have completely sold out to the Democrats because they frothed at the mouth and called for my renouncement. They called for, actually, my assassination, to be honest."
Witzke initially told WDEL she removed the meme because she claimed she received threats.
The Delaware Democratic Party did call for the GOP to renounce Witzke, but did not, at any point, call for her assassination.
Witzke declared it was "either me or ANTIFA," apparently referring to her opponent, incumbent and noted moderate Democrat Chris Coons--who's built a reputation working across the aisle--as a member of the anti-fascist movement.
Though when she was asked by Jensen about campaign consultant Noel Fritsch and a social media post he'd made celebrating a Charlottesville Unite the Right rally--where a woman was killed by a white supremist as she was counter-protesting hate--as "a good day for white people," Witzke said that just sound's like a pro-life stance to her.
"Right, well, I mean if the--Are you calling for me to fire a pro-life staffer? I mean, he's a staunch pro-lifer, and that's what it sounds like."
Witzke then claimed Jensen, a Republican, was attempting to help the mainstream liberal media in some way by even asking about Fritsch's place among her campaign staff.
"It sounds like you're helping them," she said. "I stand with that, and I stand with my staff and I, you know, I'm not gonna fire them. I know you're trying to get me to fire them, that's not going to happen."
"I don't care if you fire him or not," Jensen replied. "I want to know who the hell it is on my ballot."
Jensen also asked Witzke if she believed in the Holocaust, noting Michael Sisco had previously worked for her campaign and had been involved in other Republican campaigns alongside Nicholas Fuentes, who compared the genocide of 6 million people to "cookie monster baking cookies"--and, for effect, played Fuentes's own words for Wizke to hear. Her response was that she wouldn't bend to "radical liberal smears" going after young Republicans who "think for themselves."
"Yes, I hired Mr. Sisco and he did a great job the first six months getting my campaign launched," she said. "Mr. Sisco is no longer with my campaign, so I don't even know why we're having this conversation while you're targeting and smearing young conservatives."
Jensen pointed out these weren't smears, but simply words from people tied to her campaign, and that he, himself, is a conservative and finds no place in his party for hate, anti-Semitism, and racism.
Witzke replied that "America First" means standing up and fighting for "what we believe in."
"In case you haven't noticed, I just made that, uh, state news, statewide news. I made the front page," Witzke told Jensen. "So I think the campaign's going really well, and we'll just keep pushing forward with the pro-life movement."