The pandemic has taken away many opportunities from people over the past two years, but for Andrea Myers, it opened up a special opportunity.
"I saw a chance that the Boston Marathon was going virtual because of the pandemic. I would never qualify for Boston because I'm not nearly as fast as I used to be, so I decided this was a once-in-a-lifetime shot and I'm going to do it."
'Once-in-a-lifetime' is not a throwaway line for Andrea, who is in her 7th year of racing away from something far more prestigious than a marathon medal, a diagnosis of Stage IV Metastatic Breast Cancer.
Andrea first learned of her ailment on June 5, 2015, and following a double mastectomy during the summer, the diagnosis was that it had spread beyond her breasts, granting it the Stage IV status. According to the American Cancer Society, just 26% of people survive for 5 years after receiving that diagnosis.
"That changed everything, because I will be on some sort of treatment for life. Some treatments are worse than others. Some I have been able to run, some I have to tailor it back and can't run or exercise as much. Some weeks are fatigue, some aren't, it's like a roller coaster."
Andrea didn't begin running until age 30, when she set her first goal, the 2006 Tinker Bell Half-Marathon at Disneyland in California.
The Christiana High School and University of Delaware alum went on to run half-and-full marathons in several states.
"I decided I just needed to increase my health and do something to be a little more active. I started running, I was never a runner before that, I didn't even like running. But once you start running, you get the bug, and it's a constant thing you want to do."
Andrea's cancer diagnosis and treatments have put a dent into the consistency, but she made a pledge to herself.
"I didn't think I was going to be able to run when I was first diagnosed with Stage 4, it was an acceptance thing. I decided that cancer took so much from me and my life, that I wasn't going to let it take away running, which I ended up loving to do."
Andrea stepped up to the virtual Boston start line, which in her case was the Mike Castle Trail at the C&D Canal, and began a 26.2 mile journey that lasted 5 hours and 40 minutes, before she crossed the line with close friends and family.
"It was emotional. First, it was relief because I finished it, because it was long. Then, it was a sense of pride that I was able to do it and raised thousands of dollars for a charity at the same time that supports metastatic breast cancer research [Metavivor]. I've lost a lot of friends to this disease, and one of them who was a runner ran Boston for years. She inspired me to go and do it, because a marathon isn't easy for anyone, and when you add cancer to it, it's an interesting journey."
That friend, Katie Crowell, died last week, about two months after Andrea's race.
Andrea said Katie was just part of a wider range of cancer fighters who have found each other through various websites, and push each other to be active, no matter how that word is defined.
"We talk a lot on the internet, and some of them aren't as mobile. Just doing exercises in groups and encourage each other to get out, even if it's a walk around the block. It helps empower them, they're not stuck behind their disease, they can still do stuff."
She said there is a simple message for anyone fighting cancer, or any other rough patch in life.
"Find out what is your joy. Some people like writing, some people like making things, some like exercise. That becomes something that helps you and empowers you to get through the rotten days. You're going to have rotten days with cancer, but cancer doesn't have to define you. Even if it is terminal, I plan on playing Whac-A-Mole with this cancer until the very end."
Andrea is proving to be an expert at the boardwalk game staple. 18 months after completing that 26% 5-year survivor window, she is still playing volleyball, and can't imagine a world where she wasn't able to run.
"No, that is my outlet, and my doctors know that. It relieves stress, it helps the body, and it helps the mind. I'm on a medication now that does a lot of difficulties with your hands and feet, and we're managing it. I can still work out and play sports and do runs. I'm actually looking at runs for the spring, I actually don't like running outside in the cold weather, so I stay inside in the gyms until the spring, and then I'll find something in the spring to run again."
Pandemic restrictions have proven to be no match for this cancer fighter, as Andrea has shown she'll find, and conquer, whatever race she puts in front of her.