Monday's executive order by Delaware John Carney could have been bad news for Woodside Farm Creamery, but Jim Mitchell's farm was one step ahead.

"It's kind of bittersweet because a lot of places are not able to be open at all. We've been able to work things out where we can do a drive-thru, so that's allowed us to stay open, but it's certainly hard on the business overall."

The "bittersweet" part is that many dessert places in Delaware were forced to close at 8 p.m. Tuesday with Carney's 10th alteration to last month's emergency order.

Carney closed a wide range of places from pan shops to zoos to video game stores, but it also included an entry that is now separated from other parts of the food industry, including ice cream, water ice, custard, or similar shops (except for service by drive-thru), and ice cream trucks."

The Hockessin creamery's creative solution to turn their ample dirt parking lot into a drive-thru not only kept people from having to stand six feet from one another, but became the answer to avoiding the ordered closure.

Mitchell said one of his managers helped come up with the ideas of lining up their various ice cream trucks in the lot, and then serving from there.

"It's really been trying to get creative on what we can do to be able to serve the public, but still be safe about it."

Other places haven't been so lucky. Some Rita's locations in Delaware had closed, but others were still open. The one in Bellefonte was on that list, but they announced on Facebook Tuesday that they would be closing at 8 p.m., when Carney's order went into effect.

"In these uncertain times, we have strive to take steps to operate safely for our guests and treat team members, and continue to provide you with a smile. The feedback and thankful comments that we’ve received these past few weeks have kept us going more than you know!"

While that Rita's is shuttered, Woodside remains open, offering a limited supply of eggs and ground beef, but also reduced flavors and toppings.

"We can't offer hot fudge or milkshakes the way we do it right now. So, some people are probably a little disappointed about that, but that gives them something to look forward to when everything is over with."

There's plenty to look for now, as Mitchell said he's heard plenty of customers say they were pleasantly surprised Woodside was open, and they've brought presents for employees who are already wearing face masks for safety.

"We got a very nice drawing from a couple of young people telling us how much they appreciated us still being here. We had someone stop yesterday, apparently she's a nurse who sews masks for folks, and she dropped off a couple masks yesterday."

In some respects, maybe it's fitting Woodside is one of the places trying a way to survive in these unusual times, Mitchell said his family has experiences that spans more than a few world crises.

"My family has been on this farm since 1796, so well over 200 years. I think about all of the hardships and trials my family has had over the years with the World Wars and the Civil War and those challenges they've faced. This is one more challenge, one more hurdle, but I think if everyone sticks together, we'll get through this just fine."

Ultimately, Mitchell said maybe ice cream is on the list of the things people need in an anxious, mysterious time.

"I think it's one of those little pleasures that if people can still enjoy it, it helps you forget your woes a little bit."

Other Delaware creameries have had to make tough decisions.

Hopkins Farm Creamery outside of Lewes announced Tuesday that they were shutting down their drive-thru operation because of Carney's order while the University of Delaware's UDairy Creamery has been closed since March 16, 2020.

But for now, you can stay in your car and get some of Woodside Farm's finest between 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.