After a heavy burst of snow dropped at least 4.5 inches of snow in places like Claymont and Talleyville, northern Delaware can expect a mixture of sleet and rain overnight with temperatures around 32.
According to the DEOS Snow Monitoring Network, Greenville and White Clay Creek saw 4 inches. Newark saw just over 2 inches. Smyrna saw less than an inch of snow. Places south of Smyrna saw no snow accumulation.
Here's a look at the latest snow totals:
Any untreated surface will be quite slushy and slippery.
Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the morning commute. This means that some of the back roads and neighborhood streets will be icy if left untreated. Driving conditions will be toughest in northern Delaware.
In addition to the snow, ice, and rain overnight, strong wind gusts of 45 MPH in and around northern Delaware will give the air a numbing feeling. Gusts 55-60 MPH at the shore could cause localized power outages. The threat for coastal flooding will continue at the Jersey and Delaware beaches overnight.
We’ll see a quick improvement with road conditions by mid to late morning thanks to sunshine and temperatures climbing above freezing along with salt applied to the roads.
Thursday afternoon will be brisk and blustery with temperatures in the middle 30s with just some gradual melting.