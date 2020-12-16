Clean-up was under way Thursday morning after a heavy burst of snow dropped at least 4.5 inches of snow in places like Claymont and Talleyville.
A mixture of sleet and rain persisted overnight with temperatures around 32.
According to the DEOS Snow Monitoring Network, Greenville and White Clay Creek saw 4 inches. Newark saw just over 2 inches. Smyrna saw less than an inch of snow. Places south of Smyrna saw no snow accumulation.
Here's a look at the latest snow totals:
|
Maintenance
Area
|
|
(minutes ago)
|
(in)
|12
|
|7
|4.1
|12
|
|7
|4.3
|12
|
|7
|4.0
|11
|
|7
|2.4
|11
|
|7
|4.0
|11
|
|7
|2.6
|10
|
|7
|1.9
|10
|
|7
|1.5
|10
|
|7
|1.6
|9
|
|7
|1.4
|9
|
|7
|0.5
|8
|
|7
|0.0
|8
|
|7
|0.8
|7
|
|7
|0.0
|7
|
|7
|0.0
|6
|
|7
|0.0
|6
|
|7
|0.0
|5
|
|7
|0.0
|5
|
|7
|0.0
|4
|
|7
|0.0
|4
|
|7
|0.0
|3
|
|7
|0.0
|3
|
|7
|0.0
|2
|
|42
|0.0
|2
|
|7
|0.0
|1
|
|7
|0.0
Any untreated surface will be quite slushy and slippery.
Temperatures fell into the upper 20s for the morning commute, but with the wind chill it felt more like 13 degrees. This means that some of the back roads and neighborhood streets will be icy if left untreated. Driving conditions will be toughest in northern Delaware.
In addition to the snow, ice, and rain overnight, strong wind gusts of 45 MPH in and around northern Delaware will give the air a numbing feeling. Gusts 55-60 MPH at the shore could cause localized power outages. The threat for coastal flooding will continue at the Jersey and Delaware beaches overnight.
As of 9 a.m., Delmarva Power reported sporadic power outages in their coverage area. 28-hundred customers were affected as a result of 100 reported incidents. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain led to a number of trees leaning into power lines.
We’ll see a quick improvement with road conditions by mid to late morning thanks to sunshine and temperatures climbing above freezing along with salt applied to the roads.
Thursday afternoon will be brisk and blustery with temperatures in the middle 30s with just some gradual melting. Temperatures will feel like they're in the 20s.
"They're going to stay cold through the day today. We're in for a blustery cold day, we'll peak above freezing, but just barely. And the wind will still be blowing to make it feel colder, and then very cold air arrives tonight," said NBC10 meteorologist Bill Henley. "The gusty winds are oppressive, ands though the wind will be dying down during the day, it's not going to completely die down."
The best time for shoveling, when temperatures will be at their warmest will be the midday hours.
"Anything on the ground tonight is frozen solid, 22 the low. Saturday morning--the high is 19 degrees."
Temperatures return to the 40s next week.