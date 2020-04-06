New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer announced Monday all county-operated tennis courts, lock fenced dog parks, and skate parks will be closed due to residents inability to follow social distancing guidelines.
Additionally, all public restrooms will be locked and all port-o-johns will be removed.
"As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, we must ensure our parks are not sites for social gatherings,” Meyer said. “We are encouraging anyone who sees gatherings at any of our parks to call the New Castle County Police Department’s non-emergency number at 302.573.2800.”