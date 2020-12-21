Howard RB Kevin Ignudo, Smyrna DT/TE Elijah Statham, and Sussex Central LB Alton Dennis won the major awards on the 2020 DIFCA All-State Football Teams.
Ignudo and Dennis led their teams to state championships, while Statham's Smyrna squad was eliminated in the Division 1 semifinals by Sussex Central.
Ignudo was named Delaware's Offensive Player of the Year after scoring capping off a 20-touchdown season with three rushing touchdowns in Howard's Division 2 title win over Archmere.
Dennis earned the Defensive Player of the Year crown after entering the Division 1 championship game with a team-leading 77 tackles for Sussex Central. He added an interception in the victory over Middletown.
Statham collected the Lineman of the Year honor after leading Smyrna with 60 tackles, including 10 for loss, in just 7 games. Like Ignudo, he is a junior.
The teams were selected by a poll of the state's football coaches, members of the media joined the DIFCA Board in selecting the three statewide honors.
2020 DIFCA FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Aidan Sanchez, Smyrna, sr.
RB: Kevin Ignudo, Howard, jr.; Phillip Stratton, Sussex Central, sr.
FB: Dion Stephens, Sussex Central, sr.
WR: Ny'Ghee Lolley, Hodgson, sr.; Yamir Knight, Smyrna, so.; Tyair Spencer, Howard, sr.
TE: Elijah Alexander, St. Georges, jr.
OT: Mahlon Dyer, Caesar Rodney, jr.; Jiheir Robinson, Howard, sr.
OG: Isaiah Bolden, St. Georges, sr.; Patrick Methlie, Salesianum, sr.
C: Caden Collins, Sussex Central, sr.
K: Chris Albero, Archmere, so.
2020 DIFCA FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DE: Jacob Dempsey, Sussex Central, sr.; Olatomiwa Durojaiye, Middletown, jr.
DT: Isaiah Bolden, St. Georges, sr.; Kevin Hudson, Caesar Rodney, sr.; Elijah Statham, Smyrna, jr.
LB: Michael Brock, Howard, sr.; Qualeak Bumbrey, Dover, sr.; Alton Dennis, Sussex Central, sr.; Cameren Smith, Concord, sr.
DB: Rasheen Caulk, Salesianum, sr.; Marquis Gillis, Milford, sr.; Ny'Ghee Lolley, Hodgson, sr.; Sean McGee, Sussex Central, sr.
P: Daniel Speciale, Appoquinimink, sr.
RET: Devin Smith Jr., Smyrna, sr.
2020 DIFCA SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB: C.J. Henry, Hodgson, sr.
FB: Kieran Udovich, Archmere, so.
RB: Jaden Davis, Cape Henlopen, sr.; Devon Green, DMA, jr.
WR: Christian Colmery, St. Mark's, sr.; Jermaine Earl, Smyrna, sr.; Zy'aire Tart, Middletown, jr.
TE: Elijah Sessoms, Dover, jr.
OT: Josh Benedict, Woodbridge, sr.; Joseph Siimmons, Salesianum, jr.
OG: Kevin Hudson, Caesar Rodney, sr.; Lucas Ruppert, Cape Henlopen, jr.
C: Kody Harris, Middletown, jr.
K: Juan Amezcua-Justiniani, Sussex Central, jr.
2020 DIFCA SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DE: David Dunston, William Penn, jr.; James Yelbert, Salesianum, sr.
DT: Kody Harris, Middletown, jr.; Brett Kwoka, Salesianum, jr.; Kobe Wallace, Howard, sr.
LB: Donovan Delaney, St. Georges. jr.; Kevin DiGregorio, Archmere, jr.; Jack Healy, Salesianum, sr.; Erik Larson, Smyrna, sr.
DB: Jaden Bacon, Woodbridge, jr.; Tyriq Martin, St. Georges, sr.; Tyair Spencer, Howard, sr.; Conor Udovich, Archmere, jr.
P: Jalen Morris, Lake Forest, jr.
RET: Tayvione Squarrell, William Penn, jr.
2020 DIFCA THIRD TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Chris Albero, Archmere, so.
FB: Kenny Newton, Woodbridge, jr.
RB: Cameren Smith, Concord, sr.; Wayne Knight, Smyrna, jr.
WR: Deontre Cale, Caesar Rodney, sr.; Jalen Morris, Lake Forest, jr.; Le'Mar Wright, St. Georges, sr.
TE: Michael Brock, Howard, sr.
OT: Ryan Betins, Cape Henlopen, so.; Nick DeLeo, DMA, sr., Donovan Mack, St. Georges, jr.
OG: Wakeel Frazier, Howard, jr.; Davon Lum, Hodgson, jr.
C: Zavier Jaime, Howard, sr.
K: River Vickers, Indian River, sr.
2020 DIFCA THIRD TEAM DEFENSE
DE: Dwayne Ratcliffe, Smyrna, jr.
DE: Or'Mon Sanders, Woodbridge, jr.
DT: Wakeel Frazier, Howard, jr.; James Kilby, Dover, jr.; Rafael Mejia, Milford, sr.
LB: Conor Ellingsworth, Sussex Tech, sr.; Jack Palmer, St. Mark's, sr.; Jaden Wheeler, Middletown, so.; Wyatt Wright, Woodbridge, jr.
DB: Diloren Ahmir Batts, Mt. Pleasant, jr.; Troy Hicks, Smyrna, jr.; Timothy Hill, Howard, jr.; Quadir Nolton, Dover, sr.; Devon Wilson, Appoquinimink, jr.
P: Mason Sauers, Milford, sr.
RET: Kevin Ignudo, Howard, jr.