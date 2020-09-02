"Haven't done much campaigning," said Gov. John Carney during an interview with WDEL. "I've been too busy doing my job as governor, frankly, and will continue to do that through the fall as we struggle to reopen businesses, get workers back to work, and bring students back into classrooms so that they can get that very important, in-person instruction."
Carney started his first term with a deadly prison riot in the first week, and he closed it out with a global pandemic. Now, Governor John Carney hopes to continue leading Delaware through its most difficult challenges.
Particularly, the last six months have created a nightmare scenario as the world deal with the global novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, but Carney didn't exactly have the opportunity for a smooth start to his governorship either, immediately thrust into facing a riot at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center his first week on the job.
It was also his first opportunity to apply his method of management.
"I made a decision very early on, really in the first week after being elected and we had a prison uprising in Smyrna," Carney said. "Just figure out what the right thing to do is and just do it and let the chips fall where they may with respect to the politics of that. We had a correctional officer doing his job, keeping the community safe, who was murdered by an inmate. That uprising was a very difficult and challenging time, and we had a lot of work to do to fix some of the systemic issues in our Department of Correction."
After an independent review committee and the appointment of Commissioner Claire DeMatteis, Carney said the prison's back on the right track, but it showed him he would have to make difficult decisions and disregard naysayers questioning his leadership.
For a period, he wouldn't have to really focus on hurdles like that. A majority of his term was spent focused on budget growth, spending hundreds of millions of dollars on capitol projects throughout Delaware, and--while looking at economic indicators based on revenue and projections--establishing a reserve fund of $125 million.
Those early moves paid off when, in the final months of Carney's first term, economic despair struck in the form of a 100-year pandemic. His funding helped prop up the First State through one of the largest hurdles ever placed before it.
"[It] was so critical for a response to a pandemic that, at the time, we didn't know anything about and never would have anticipated," he said. "But it was just the kind of thing that [the fund] was established for."
It also forced Carney to re-establish that his modus operandi would again have to be making the decisions he felt were best looking at a bird's eye view of the situation and doing what was right
"Our actions were driven by science, driven by the experts. They were difficult decisions, for sure. People are going to disagree, and I can just say we tried to do the best thing, in balancing the health of the community and the strength of the economy, without sacrificing one for the other," he said. "Were some businesses affected more negatively than others? Absolutely--and we've tried to help those businesses with our loans, and our relief grants, with the federal CARES Act funding, because we're all in this together. And we just tried to do the right thing, follow the science, doing it, and let the chips fall where they may."
Carney said recovery action has consisted of $20 million has been spent on improving broadband statewide, $100 million in relief grants for small businesses, $40 million on housing assistance for those behind on rent or mortgages, and $10 million on workforce development.
A pandemic couldn't change his platforms, really, Carney said, because the priorities of his administration remained the same. Focus will remain on educating children to produce a well-trained workforce, making sure there are jobs for every citizen who needs one, and maintaining Delaware's economic strength.
"It's all kind of connected and, really, our priorities for education remain the same," Carney said. "Making sure every student graduates and can be competitive with skills in the workforce directly, or going on to higher ed, focusing on investments in infrastructure so businesses will want to move here."
Carney is also at the helm at a time where, despite a pandemic and subsequent lock-down for several months, gun violence in Wilmington has surpassed the gun crime committed in the state's largest city the year prior, when there was no pandemic.
"[We're] cognizant of some of the violence that is occurring and want that to stop, and have programs that we've been working on with Wilmington PD and the mayor's office to do just that," he said. "All the priorities prior to the onset of COVID-19 remain, but they're just more important, and they take on a greater sense of urgency, a little bit different take to each of them and a little different priority."
Carney said there's a three-fold plan to address Wilmington's pervasive gun violence: First, educational opportunities and some of the institutions themselves must be improved, he said; followed by improved blue collar job opportunities with things like the training center for the International Longshoreman Association and expansion of the Port of Wilmington--two projects he pointed to as administration successes; and finally, addressing law enforcement directly.
Law enforcement is a particularly important piece of the puzzle given the national reckoning with policing in black communities currently taking place across the U.S.
"[Wilmington Police] Chief Robert Tracy has been a godsend," Carney said. "He was a star through the protests. After the one night of looting and violence, making sure that subsequent protests were peaceful. He led, personally, on the next weekend with the protesters, walked the last two or three blocks to break that up before any negative activity occurred."
The department had been working, prior to the pandemic, with an organization called Group Violence Intervention, a leverage tool that offered a less-severe opportunity to provide healing in a community as opposed to punishment for gang members.
Because some of the work was conducted face-to-face, some of the aspects of that program were put on hold during the pandemic, but Carney wants to see GVI return at the earliest, safest possibility.
"We have been making progress, really, over all the years that I've been involved in public service in Delaware--almost 30 years--as different agencies have moved to what's referred to as community policing. It is engaging communities as neighbors, as protectors, but not as an invading force," he said. "Training is an important part of that, and each of the agencies are doing a lot better...Doubling down on training transparency, and use of force limitations--as we did with an executive order and legislature passed with strong support in both chambers...and continuing to focus on those rules of engagement, in particular on the law enforcement side. It's all about improving."
Other initiatives include statewide body cameras and civilian review boards to build trust between law enforcement and communities, as well as more direct work with the Legislative Black Caucus.
All of that action, Carney hopes, will lead Delawareans to vote for him.
"If you are looking for a governor who has led by example; who has followed the science; who has put the good of all people number one in our state, then I'm your guy," he said. "If you want a governor to focus on getting people back to work; get our children back in the classroom; making the tough decisions about a healthy community with a strong economy, then I'm your guy. I'll always tell you the truth. I'll always focus on things that need to be done, particularly in an unprecedented time in our history."
Carney faces a Democratic primary challenger in David Lamar Williams Jr. and a host of Republican candidates seeking his seat, including Colin Bonini, David Bosco, Dave Graham, Julianne Murray, Bryant Richardson, and Scott Walker.