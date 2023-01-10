Earlier today, U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) responded to the after bipartisan congressional delegation's visit to the Southwest border, which he participated in.
The bipartisan group went to the border to consider how Congress can address the challenges of migration and security.
“In discussions with law enforcement, community leaders, advocates, and asylum seekers and after seeing the border firsthand, I’m only more convinced of the urgent need for congressional action," says Senator Coons.
"We cannot continue with a system that empowers smugglers, puts migrants in danger, leads to multiyear asylum backlogs, and relegates millions to live forever in the shadows... only congressional legislation can create a lasting solution to our immigration challenges.”
Migration in the United States is being further looked into as more issues have come about in connection to illegal immigration.
Porfirio Jimenez-Arizmendi landed a 96 month long federal prison sentence, as David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced.
On February 18, 2021, Jimenez-Arizmendi was arrested in connection to the 9 ounces of crystal methamphetamine (97% purity) that he had sold for $9,000.
Upon his arrest, it was brought to light that he was residing in Lincoln; he had illegally immigrated to the United States from Mexico.
The Mexican nationalist also had a firearm in his possession at the time of the arrest.
U.S. Attorney Weiss says, “On a daily basis law enforcement and our communities face the consequences of a gun and drug epidemic. Today’s sentence holds Mr. Jimenez-Arizmendi accountable for his dangerous and illegal behavior.
Jimenez-Arizmendi pled guilty to his charges on July 25, 2022, and will be deported after his time in prison is up.